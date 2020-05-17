Edith M. Ballin, 93, of Glenview, formerly of Northbrook, passed away May 12, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Ballin. Mother of Barbara, Peter, and the late Richard Ballin. Mother in law of Jane Terry Ballin. A Memorial Visitation will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to newtrierfoundation.org, 7 Happ Rd. Northfield, IL 60093, or to your local food pantry would be appreciated. Edith was a great lady with enormous spirit, and was loved by so many. For information, please call 847-251-8200.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 17 to May 21, 2020.