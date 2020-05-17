Edith M. Ballin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith M. Ballin, 93, of Glenview, formerly of Northbrook, passed away May 12, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Ballin. Mother of Barbara, Peter, and the late Richard Ballin. Mother in law of Jane Terry Ballin. A Memorial Visitation will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to newtrierfoundation.org, 7 Happ Rd. Northfield, IL 60093, or to your local food pantry would be appreciated. Edith was a great lady with enormous spirit, and was loved by so many. For information, please call 847-251-8200.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 17 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved