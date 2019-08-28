Home

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cyprian Church
2601 Clinton Street
River Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyprian Church
2601 Clinton Street
River Grove, IL
Edith M. Donati

Edith M. Donati Obituary
Edith Donati nee Cartocci, age 91, beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Frank (Doris) Donati and Joseph (Lori) Donati. Cherished grandmother of Frank (Elise) Donati, Lauren (Kevin) Sanchez, Hannah, Jenna and Lily Donati. Fond Sister of the late Angeline (late Angelo) Santoni and late Lena (late Joseph) Berns. Aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 PM at Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Funeral Saturday lying in state at St. Cyprian Church 2601 Clinton Street, River Grove from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alvernia Manor Retirement Home, Lemont, IL. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019
