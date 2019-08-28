|
Edith Donati nee Cartocci, age 91, beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Frank (Doris) Donati and Joseph (Lori) Donati. Cherished grandmother of Frank (Elise) Donati, Lauren (Kevin) Sanchez, Hannah, Jenna and Lily Donati. Fond Sister of the late Angeline (late Angelo) Santoni and late Lena (late Joseph) Berns. Aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 PM at Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Funeral Saturday lying in state at St. Cyprian Church 2601 Clinton Street, River Grove from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alvernia Manor Retirement Home, Lemont, IL. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019