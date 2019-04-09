Home

Edith M. Dukic Obituary
Edith M. Dukic, nee Huff, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Edith was the beloved wife of the late Sreten "Steve" for 59 wonderful years; loving mother of Vera D. (Vasilios) Roiniotis, Mirjana (Joyce Hodan), Mike and the late Aleksander Dukic; cherished grandmother of Olga and Nikola Yovanovich and Genevieve (Mark) Winters. Edith has two sisters and one brother in Germany and she was a fond aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and the interment will follow at Elmwood cemetery. For more information call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
