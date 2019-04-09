|
Edith M. Dukic, nee Huff, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Edith was the beloved wife of the late Sreten "Steve" for 59 wonderful years; loving mother of Vera D. (Vasilios) Roiniotis, Mirjana (Joyce Hodan), Mike and the late Aleksander Dukic; cherished grandmother of Olga and Nikola Yovanovich and Genevieve (Mark) Winters. Edith has two sisters and one brother in Germany and she was a fond aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and the interment will follow at Elmwood cemetery. For more information call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019