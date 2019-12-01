Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Edith Romano Obituary
Edith Romano nee Deck, 86. Devoted wife of the late Leonard. Beloved mother of Lynne Corvino and the late Jennifer (Rom) Wojtaszczyk. Loving grandmother of Leonard (Lisa) Wojtaszczyk, Christina (Jose) Lopez, Antoni Wojtaszczyk, the late Michael and the late Jeana Corvino. Great grandmother of Bianca and Niko Lopez, Antoni Wojtaszczyk, Leah and Laurel Wojtaszczyk, and Mikey and Joey Corvino. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 noon, at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Interment private. Info: www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
