Edith 'Terry' Seward; age 89, of Western Springs; beloved wife of Don for 66 years; loving mother of Kevin (Virginia) Seward, the late Scott Seward, & Tracie (Steve) Drop; proud grandmother of Krysta (Jevon) Wolfe, Michael (Kristen) Seward, & Ryan Drop; dear GiGi of Ainsley, Madelyn, & Mabel; dear sister, aunt, & friend of many. A private service will be held by Terry's family at a later date. Memorial donations in her name to the are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
