|
|
Edith Dorothy Stead, née Pearson, beloved wife of the late James J. Stead Jr., passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. Loving mother of James (Judy), Diane (Greg) Urban, Robert and Carrie. Loving Nana to her grandchildren Jami (Ray) Beato, Jodie (Brad) Patillo, Cori (John) Coffman, Christopher (Katie) Urban, Scott Urban, Zoe (Eric) Hodenpel, Nicholas Leoutsakos, Patricia Stead and Caroline Stead, and her great grandchildren Alexa Beato, Lucca Beato, Nash Beato and Walter Urban. Dear sister of Helenrose (the late Judd) Conlon and the late Fran (Al) Freund, Betty (Dick), Marjorie (John) Lester, Paul (Patricia) Pearson and Nancy (Pat) Kelly. Besides her unshakable bonds with her sisters, brother, cousins, nieces and nephews, Edith counted many dear friendships made at all stages of her life including her lifelong friendship with Lola (the late Ernie) Proulx, whom she met when both were six years of age.
The devoted daughter of the late Paul and Helen (née O'Connor) Pearson, Edith was born on June 29, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. Edith and Jim were married at St. Catherine of Genoa Church in Chicago on February 13, 1954. From an early age, Edith shared her harmonious singing voice at events of all kinds and in later years she enjoyed playing tennis and bridge with good friends. Edith generously supported numerous charitable causes and treasured friendships made throughout her life, including those from her many years, dating from childhood, as a member of Olympia Fields Country Club. A memorial service in the Chicago area is planned and family and friends will be notified once details are finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=44291&mfc_pref=T&44291.donation=form1).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019