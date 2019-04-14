|
Edith Szmagalski (nee Mason), age 100, at rest on March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roman Szmagalski; Loving mother of Cindy (Donald) Kaminski, the late Antoinette (late Fred) Larsen, and the late Jan Szmagalski; Cherished grandmother of Lori (Rick) Dettloff, Julie (Leo) Menestrina, John (Carrie) Harville, and Brandi Whitman; Great-grandmother of Anthony John, Dana Rae, Danielle, Marissa, Mason, Allison, and Carly; Great-great grandmother of Adelyn, Arlo, and Luca; Dear sister of Doris George; Fond aunt of Maryellen, David, Daniel, Jim, Craig, Debbie, Terri, Johnny, Marie, Butch, Mark, Larry, and Freddy; Friend to many and Buddy Boy. Edith was a member of the Justice Senior Citizens Club and St Fabians Senior Club. She loved to read, travel and be with her family. Visitation for Edith Szmagalski will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Friday, April 19th beginning 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Fabian Church, 8300 S. Thomas, Bridgeview, IL, 60455 for prayer service and blessing at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be on Saturday, April 20th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Leo's Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019