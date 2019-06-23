Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Edith Phelan
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Edith Phelan
Edith VanTuyle Phelan


Edith VanTuyle Phelan Obituary
Edith Van Tuyle Phelan, resident of the Village of Golf, June 19, 2019 at 94 years of age. Born in rural Scott County, Illinois, she attended Northwestern University (Class of 46') and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Survivors include her husband of 74 years, Richard A. Phelan; two daughters, Carolyn Arra (Brian) of Heath, Texas and Peggy Budlong (Gary) of Honolulu, Hawaii; two sons, Robert (Carolyn) of Evanston and James (Joanne) of Buffalo Grove; one granddaughter, seven grandsons, one great-granddaughter, three great-grandsons and one great-great-grandson. She will be missed by her family, current canine companion Buddy, and by her Christmas card recipients. She believed bouquets of flowers and compliments were better given to the living. Visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019, 2:00 p.m. until time of Memory Sharing beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment is private. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 23 to June 27, 2019
