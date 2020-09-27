1/
Editha Fiedler
Editha Fiedler, 94, long time resident of Wood Dale, IL. Born October 18, 1925 on the family farm in Schweslin, Pommern, Germany. Passed away quietly September 19, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Married to Martin Fiedler (d. 2013). Loving mother of two sons and 5 grandchildren. Survivor of WWII hardships; the 1945 Russian invasion of Pomerania, the Polish takeover, and the 1946 Pomeranian expulsion. Came to the USA in 1952 and worked for Home Insurance Co., Keebler Co., Heidenhain Corp., in addition to being a housewife and mother. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local cat shelter of choice. Internment is private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
1 entry
September 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
