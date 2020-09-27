Editha Fiedler, 94, long time resident of Wood Dale, IL. Born October 18, 1925 on the family farm in Schweslin, Pommern, Germany. Passed away quietly September 19, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Married to Martin Fiedler (d. 2013). Loving mother of two sons and 5 grandchildren. Survivor of WWII hardships; the 1945 Russian invasion of Pomerania, the Polish takeover, and the 1946 Pomeranian expulsion. Came to the USA in 1952 and worked for Home Insurance Co., Keebler Co., Heidenhain Corp., in addition to being a housewife and mother. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local cat shelter of choice. Internment is private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store