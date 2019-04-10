Edmund Adam Horsch, Jr. of Winnetka, Illinois died peacefully on Saturday, April 6th at Evanston Hospital. He was born March 13, 1932, son of the late Edmund and Helen (West) Horsch in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Ed moved to Wilmette as a child and later, his parents settled in Winnetka. He graduated from New Trier High School in 1950 and earned a degree in Economics from Yale University in 1954. While there in the ROTC and shortly thereafter Ed spent two years as a 1st Lieutenant. He was promoted and flew drone airplanes for the army in Wisconsin and Texas. It was final days of the Korean War. After that Ed moved back to Winnetka and established Horsch, Inc. with his father, Edmund Sr., developing commercial and residential properties and building custom homes. Horsch, Inc. built houses throughout the North Shore for the next thirty years. He was married to Joan Krasberg at Saints Faith Hope and Charity Church in Winnetka on September 15th, 1962. Ed and Joan raised three children in Glencoe. He was active coaching youth baseball and hockey teams. Ed was an enthusiastic golfer as a lifelong member of Skokie Country Club. He was a classic car enthusiast and spent many summer days visiting with friends at Classic Car Club of America events. Ed was also an avid duck and pheasant hunter and a longtime member of the Senachwine Club in Hennepin, Illinois, where he held the positions of Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and President of the club. In 1997 Joan succumbed to pancreatic cancer. He then met Virginia Coath Cleary at a mutual friend's party and they instantly clicked. They married at Saints Faith Hope and Charity Church in Winnetka, Illinois on October 2nd, 1999. Virginia and Ed loved evenings out with friends and family as well as spending time at the Chicago Lyric Opera and Writers Theater in Glencoe. They wintered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.Ed is survived by his wife, Virginia Cleary Horsch (nee Coath), and his three children, Michael (Arian), James, and Katherine (William) Jones, as well as adored step children Robert Cleary, Douglas and Jennifer Cleary, Carolyn Coath Cleary, Norine and Christopher Baker and grandchildren Caroline C. Horsch, Edmund Adam Horsch II, Greta M. Horsch, Nicholas J. Horsch, William Hugh Jones III, Gretchen E. Jones, Mary Bridget Jones, Douglas E. Jones, Robert M. Cleary III and his twin Alexa D. Cleary, Emily D. Cleary, Charlotte K. Cleary, Aileen C. Cleary, Elizabeth G. Cleary, Ford E. Baker, Cecilia Virginia Baker, and Todd M. Baker.Visitation at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka, IL 60093 followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lambs Farm, a community for the developmentally disabled 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048 in honor of his step daughter.Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary