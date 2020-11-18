Edmund Epstein, 84, much loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend died Friday. He will be missed. Ed was born in 1936 in Massachusetts and was a lifelong Boston Braves and Red Sox fan and an avid fisherman. He lived in Buffalo Grove and Evanston, Il. Ed was the beloved husband of 63 years to Ina, née Swartz; loving father of Ellen Epstein, Mark (Nancy Salts) Epstein, and Nancy (Perry) Shorris; adoring grandfather of Halle, Evan, and Jeremy Shorris, Justin Shorris, Audrey and Collin Mallinak. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hilda (née Winerip) Epstein, and his brother Paul Epstein. Due to safety issues the memorial service and shiva will be private. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Thursday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m. CST www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Ed's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The live-stream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Ed to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, www.lymphoma.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.