Edmund George Cook
Edmund George "Ed" Cook, age 76, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Wheaton, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Katherine "Kathy" (nee McDonnell) for 49 years, loving father of Edmund "Ted", Sean, Megan (Tim) Eldridge, proud grandfather of Kate and Lane Eldridge, dear brother to Nina (Dick) Taylor and the late Tom (Marilyn) Cook, fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. He enjoyed his job teaching at Spalding High School in Chicago for almost 40 years, Inspiring and serving many physically and mentally challenged students. Ed was an avid swimmer and enjoyed spending time and sharing his love of Flint Lake IN with both family and friends. Due to Covid-19, Memorial Mass and Celebration of Ed's Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to The Special Olympics Chicago, 2 E 8th St., Chicago, Il 60505. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
