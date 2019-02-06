Home

Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Church
Edmund J. Kuska Obituary
Edmund J. Kuska, WWII Patton's 3rd Army Veteran, loving son of the late Frank and late Victoria nee Olszyna; dear brother of the late Stephanie (late Larry)Dunn, and the late Stanley; fond uncle of Gail (Dan) McLaughlin, Kathy (late Marty) Gavin, and late Tim Dunn; dear great-uncle, great-great-uncle, and friend of many. Eddie was a longtime employee of the City of Chicago Water Department and former 11th Ward Precinct Captain. He was an avid tennis player.Funeral Friday 10:00 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St., to St. Barbara Church for 10:30 Mass, INT. Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-9:00 pm. www.pomierskifuneral home.com (773)927-6424
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
