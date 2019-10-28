|
|
Edmund Kaufman. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Kaufman. Loving father of Leslie (Scott) Hodes, Betty (Thomas) Sheridan, Linda (Kelly Harrison) Kaufman, and Caryn (Lana Franks) Kaufman. Cherished Papa of Jamie Sheridan (Beau) Lemire and Michael Sheridan. Devoted brother of the late Louis "Junior" Kaufman. Funeral service Tuesday 11AM at Sunset Memorial Lawns Chapel, 3100 Shermer Road, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, in honor of the extraordinary care provided to Edmund Kaufman, remembrances to American Red Cross Blood Services or Council for Jewish Elderly Meals on Wheels, 773-508-1000, cje.net would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019