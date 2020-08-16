Edmund L. Petray, 5 days shy of 88, passed away August 12, 2020, at his home of 53 years with his family by his side. A devoted, loving husband and father. A Korean War Purple Heart recipient as a Marine assigned to a weapons company, 5th regiment, 1st division. Vice President, The Mercoid Corporation; Vice President, Dia Nielsen USA; life member Park Ridge VFW Post 3579; American Legion Post 36; Des Plaines Elks. He never wasted a day, starting each one by asking "what's on the docket?" Ed enjoyed being productive with occasional cycling, sailing, recreational boating and traveling. Self-taught plumber, painter, carpenter, roofer, mechanic, landscaper, photographer, and tuba player. Loved spending weekends with family in Michigan at "the Cottage & the Hill House." He enjoyed his coffee black, his Beefeaters with ice, and his family around him. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol née Janek, who he asked, "Wanna go for a ride?" 42 cars ago. Also survived by a brother, Don (Marlene) Putyrae, brother in law, Charles (the late Sandra) Janek, his 6 children, Elizabeth (Dr. Peter) March, Major Ken USAFR ret. (Chris), Diane (Bernie) Schulze, Sheri (Kevin) Piasecki, Valerie (Brian) McCarrick, and Edmund J (Dr. Kelly). 19 grandchildren, James (Angela), Alexandra (Kevin), Dr. Edmund (Kameron), Capt. Kevin USAFR (Lisa, fiancée), Scott, Molly, Charles, Madeline, Kristin, Emilie (Rick), Ens. Kenneth USN, 1Lt Kathleen USMC (1Lt Hunter USMC), Joseph, Daniel, Benjamin, Samantha, Kailey, Raymund, Luke, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Edmund M Putyra and Louise née Koboski. A private memorial service will be held at a later date followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. The family extends its gratitude to the courteous, respectful, and professional staff at the Hines V.A. Hospital.





