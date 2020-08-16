1/2
Edmund L. Petray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund L. Petray, 5 days shy of 88, passed away August 12, 2020, at his home of 53 years with his family by his side. A devoted, loving husband and father. A Korean War Purple Heart recipient as a Marine assigned to a weapons company, 5th regiment, 1st division. Vice President, The Mercoid Corporation; Vice President, Dia Nielsen USA; life member Park Ridge VFW Post 3579; American Legion Post 36; Des Plaines Elks. He never wasted a day, starting each one by asking "what's on the docket?" Ed enjoyed being productive with occasional cycling, sailing, recreational boating and traveling. Self-taught plumber, painter, carpenter, roofer, mechanic, landscaper, photographer, and tuba player. Loved spending weekends with family in Michigan at "the Cottage & the Hill House." He enjoyed his coffee black, his Beefeaters with ice, and his family around him. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol née Janek, who he asked, "Wanna go for a ride?" 42 cars ago. Also survived by a brother, Don (Marlene) Putyrae, brother in law, Charles (the late Sandra) Janek, his 6 children, Elizabeth (Dr. Peter) March, Major Ken USAFR ret. (Chris), Diane (Bernie) Schulze, Sheri (Kevin) Piasecki, Valerie (Brian) McCarrick, and Edmund J (Dr. Kelly). 19 grandchildren, James (Angela), Alexandra (Kevin), Dr. Edmund (Kameron), Capt. Kevin USAFR (Lisa, fiancée), Scott, Molly, Charles, Madeline, Kristin, Emilie (Rick), Ens. Kenneth USN, 1Lt Kathleen USMC (1Lt Hunter USMC), Joseph, Daniel, Benjamin, Samantha, Kailey, Raymund, Luke, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Edmund M Putyra and Louise née Koboski. A private memorial service will be held at a later date followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. The family extends its gratitude to the courteous, respectful, and professional staff at the Hines V.A. Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved