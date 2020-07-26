Edmund Pukowski; beloved husband of the late Virginia; loving father of the late Duane; cherished grandfather of Bryan; fond brother, uncle and friend of many. Edmund served in the Polish Army 16th Armor Supply Convoy.
Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, August 1, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. James Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com