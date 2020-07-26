1/
Edmund Pukowski
Edmund Pukowski; beloved husband of the late Virginia; loving father of the late Duane; cherished grandfather of Bryan; fond brother, uncle and friend of many. Edmund served in the Polish Army 16th Armor Supply Convoy.

Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, August 1, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. James Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
