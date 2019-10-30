|
|
Edmund Strohschein, age 89; beloved husband of Irene; loving father of Manfred (Eileen), Lori, Elly and Kurt; cherished grandfather of Lisa (Jeffrey), Heather (John), J.T. (Christina), Anthony, Liam and Johanna; great-grandfather of Mason, Maddox and John III. Visitation, Friday, 9 a.m. until time of Service 12 p.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Interment St. Luke Cemetery. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019