Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Edmund Strohschein
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Strohschein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Strohschein


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund Strohschein Obituary
Edmund Strohschein, age 89; beloved husband of Irene; loving father of Manfred (Eileen), Lori, Elly and Kurt; cherished grandfather of Lisa (Jeffrey), Heather (John), J.T. (Christina), Anthony, Liam and Johanna; great-grandfather of Mason, Maddox and John III. Visitation, Friday, 9 a.m. until time of Service 12 p.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Interment St. Luke Cemetery. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now