Edna Smith nee Alfred, age 90, of Glencoe, IL. Beloved wife of the late Ezell Ernest Smith. Loving mother of Leonard Eric (Julie) and Michael Ernest (Kathy) Smith. Proud grandmother of Michelle Lynn and Ryan Eric (Ashley) Smith; Brian Ernest, and Michael Jacob Smith. Kind great grandmother of Axl Ernest Smith. Dear sister of the late Armand E. (the late Virgie) Alfred. Fond aunt of Casandra (Joseph) Melton; their children Joseph Brandon and Lauren Ashely; and a host of other nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Sacred Heart Church of Divine Mercy Parish, 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka, IL 60093.Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or The Links Incorporated, 1200 Massachusetts Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20005. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019