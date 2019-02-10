Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
11025 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Edna (Athanasia) Costopoulos

Edna (Athanasia) Costopoulos Obituary
Edna (Athanasia) Costopoulos nee Varvares 100, of Orland Park formerly of Chicago passed away peacefully Wednesday morning February 6th. Devoted wife of the late Constantine. Beloved mother of the late Peter (the late Helene) Pashos, Leonard (Joanne), Nicholas (Carmela), and John (Lynette). Loving yiayia of Marie (Larry), Peter (Denise), Kim (John), Stacy, Melissa (Michael), Constantine, Yazmin (Daniel), Nicholas, and Scott (Amanda). Great yiayia of 18 and great great yiayia of 5. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Varvares. Dearest aunt of Flora Varvares MacLean and many more nieces and nephews. Edna was a devoted volunteer at Wyler's Children's Hospital of The University of Chicago. She was a member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Choir, The Philoptochos, The Koraes KPTA, and a former president of The Ladies Hellenic Society. May her memory be eternal. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM with a 6:30PM Trisagion service at The Thornridge Funeral Home 14318 S. La Grange Rd. (U turn permitted at 143rd Street) Orland Park Il 60462. Friends and family asked to meet Monday morning 9:45 AM directly at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, Illinois 60465 for the 10:00 AM funeral service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. For information 708-460-2300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
