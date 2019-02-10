Edna (Athanasia) Costopoulos nee Varvares 100, of Orland Park formerly of Chicago passed away peacefully Wednesday morning February 6th. Devoted wife of the late Constantine. Beloved mother of the late Peter (the late Helene) Pashos, Leonard (Joanne), Nicholas (Carmela), and John (Lynette). Loving yiayia of Marie (Larry), Peter (Denise), Kim (John), Stacy, Melissa (Michael), Constantine, Yazmin (Daniel), Nicholas, and Scott (Amanda). Great yiayia of 18 and great great yiayia of 5. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Varvares. Dearest aunt of Flora Varvares MacLean and many more nieces and nephews. Edna was a devoted volunteer at Wyler's Children's Hospital of The University of Chicago. She was a member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Choir, The Philoptochos, The Koraes KPTA, and a former president of The Ladies Hellenic Society. May her memory be eternal. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM with a 6:30PM Trisagion service at The Thornridge Funeral Home 14318 S. La Grange Rd. (U turn permitted at 143rd Street) Orland Park Il 60462. Friends and family asked to meet Monday morning 9:45 AM directly at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, Illinois 60465 for the 10:00 AM funeral service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. For information 708-460-2300 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary