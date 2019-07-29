Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Goetsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna J. Goetsch


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna J. Goetsch Obituary
Edna Jeanette Goetsch, 78 of Grayslake, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2019 at her home.

She was born on September 14, 1940 in Bethel Springs, TN to the late Noble and Flora (Hurst) Causey. On February 22, 1964 she married Dennis Goetsch in Glenview, IL.

Edna is survived by her husband Dennis, her sons; Edward (Margaret) Goetsch, and Christopher (Anna) Goetsch, her grandchildren; Justin Goetsch, Brian Goetsch, and Catherine Goetsch, her siblings; Betty (Ben) Bradshaw, Harold (Peggy) Causey, and Bill (Donna) Causey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, Denise Jan Goetsch, and her brother Connie Causey.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.

Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now