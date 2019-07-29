|
|
Edna Jeanette Goetsch, 78 of Grayslake, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2019 at her home.
She was born on September 14, 1940 in Bethel Springs, TN to the late Noble and Flora (Hurst) Causey. On February 22, 1964 she married Dennis Goetsch in Glenview, IL.
Edna is survived by her husband Dennis, her sons; Edward (Margaret) Goetsch, and Christopher (Anna) Goetsch, her grandchildren; Justin Goetsch, Brian Goetsch, and Catherine Goetsch, her siblings; Betty (Ben) Bradshaw, Harold (Peggy) Causey, and Bill (Donna) Causey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, Denise Jan Goetsch, and her brother Connie Causey.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.
Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019