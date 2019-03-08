Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Edna Jean Tunney Obituary
Edna Jean Tunney, nee Mansen, age 100. Beloved wife of the late James. Dear mother of Carla (John) Vellos, James (Catherine) and Thomas (Karen). Loving grandmother of David and Christopher Vellos, Eileen (Craig) Franz and great grandmother of Catherine. Dear sister of the late George Mansen. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Harris Bank with many years of service. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arapahoe/Douglas NAMI; 155 Inverness Drive West, Suite 205, Englewood, CO 80112, appreciated. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
