1925 - 2020
Edna Lillian Holmes, nee Seybert, age 94, died June 6, 2020, in Edmonds, WA, of natural causes. Born August 29, 1925, in Chicago, IL, to the late Ernest and Julia, nee Konkel, Seybert, Edna graduated from Luther Institute in 1942. Her family moved to Skokie in 1943. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Glenn: her sister, Elsie Van Cleave; and her nephew, Scott. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Anita (Tim) Smith; her seven grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren. Visitation, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 12 noon until time of Funeral Service, 1 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7870 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
JUN
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
