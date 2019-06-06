Edna Margaret Ullrich, age 97, of Rice Lake, WI died Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.She was born on August 31, 1921 in Fremont-Mundelein, IL to John and Lillian (Pfannenstill) Wirtz. Edna attended St. Mary's School in Fremont Center and Libertyville High School. On September 10, 1949 she married Alvin Ullrich and they were married for 43 years. In 2001 she moved to Rice Lake, WI to be near two of her sons. Edna loved to cook and bake and to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Edna Ullrich is survived by 4 children, Jane Ullrich of Rice Lake, WI, Thomas Ullrich of Rice Lake, WI, Jerry (Debbie) Ullrich of Barronett, WI and Bob (Suzie) Ullrich of Barronett; 4 grandchildren, Joseph (Amanda), Chad (Jordan), Jackie (Michael) and Jennifer (Mitch); 2 great-grandchildren, Amber and James; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Ullrich; her parents, John and Lillian Wirtz; and a sister, Ethel Wagner.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, WI, Fr. Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM Monday at Appleyard's Home for Funerals and for one hour prior to the service at the Church on Tuesday. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary