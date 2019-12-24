|
Edna Mary Little nee DePietro, age 100, of Park Ridge and formerly of Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL passed away peacefully Saturday, December 21. Loving wife of the late Walter William Little; beloved mother of Darlene Ann (Rick) Little; Sharon Rose (John) Campolongo, Gayle Rae (Jim) Trier; dear daughter of the late Max and the late Bertha DePietro; proud grandmother of Christina (Olivier Sabourin) Campolongo, Stacy Gorgan, Angela (Phan) Keo and Adrienne Lorenc; cherished great grandmother of Mila Sophia Sabourin; fond aunt of Brenda Sue, Belinda Kay and Bill Wayne; best friend for many years to the late Alice Arndt. Visitation will be held Friday morning, December 27, from 8:30AM until time of prayers at 9:30AM at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Funeral Mass will be held at Mary, Seat of Wisdom, 920 W. Granville, Park Ridge, IL 60068, Friday at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Boniface Cemetery. A fond acknowledgement to Edna's caretakers from Care In The Home and Summit of Uptown. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Misercordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660. (773) 273-2038
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019