|
|
101, of Park Forest died peacefully October 5. Born in Worcester, MA, she married Leonard Mattson in 1943. She was actively involved in Trinity Lutheran Church and the Garden Club of Park Forest. She is preceded in death by Leonard, survived by children Janis (the late Richard) Marcotte, Susan (Stephen) Tousey, Richard; grandchildren Scot, Brian, Jason, Anne, Eric, Jeffrey; great-grandchildren Rachel, Gavin, Stephanie, Rhys, Owen, Hadley, Annika, Enzo. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. November 2nd at The Church of the Holy Family ,102 Marquette, Park Forest. Donations can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019