Edna Richardson, age 101, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Sylvester Jendrzejczak (Killed in the Battle of the Bulge) and the late William Richardson; loving mother of Cassie (Richard) Van Duys, Bruce (Denise) Richardson and Peggy Thompson (Rich Politowicz); cherished grandmother of Mike (Pat) Van Duys, Patti (Scott) Costa, Bill (Christine) Van Duys, Jennifer (Rosario) Lazarra, Christine Richardson, Cheryl Thompson, Christopher Thompson and Eric Thompson; dear great grandmother of 5; fond aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation Friday 9:00 am until service at 10:45 am to Immaculate Conception Church Mass 11:30 am. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. Edna was a founding member of the Gold Star Wives, Chicago Chapter and a founding member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America
, Vaughn Chapter. She Volunteered at Hines Hospital for 67 years. In lieu of flowers donations to Paralyzed Veterans of America
Vaughan Chapter 2235 Enterprise Dr. Suite 3501 Westchester, Illinois 60154
Online www.vaughanpva.org
847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com