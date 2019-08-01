|
|
Edna V. Smithey Hill, age 82, of Oswego, IL, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born December 2, 1936 in New Albany, MS., the daughter of the late Earl C. and Essie P., nee Crumpton Smithey.
Edna was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Aurora, IL. She worked as a nurse's aide, and she loved to cook and visit with her family. In the past, she traveled to her favorite places: The Dells, Branson, and back home to New Albany, MS.
Edna was the dear mother of Faye (John) Ferson of Oswego, IL, Steve (Jill) Hill of Oswego, IL. and Terry (Pam) Hill of Sandwich, IL. She was a grandmother of 9 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 23.
She was preceded in death by her husband Isom "Clifford" Hill, sons Ricky Hill and Dennis Hill, brothers Loyd, James and Billy Smithey and daughter-in-law Janice Hill.
A visitation will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM until a funeral service at 11:00 AM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL., 60543. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL. Memorials may be made to The , The , or 1st Presbyterian Church of Aurora, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019