|
|
Eduarda Diric Bactat, age 102, retired school teacher. Beloved wife of the late Laureano Sr. Loving mother of Minerva (Rogelio) Flojo, Winston (Marina), Laureano Jr. (Sally), the late Erwin, Edlar (Mary Lou), and Monina (Justin) Salomon. Cherished grandmother of Raymond, Alfred (Yvette), Romina, Sheryl (Ricky) Necor, Marwin (Lannie), the late Fritzie, Farita (Chris) Reyes, Jun Jun (Mayra), Joseph, Matthew, Laurence, and Martin. Beloved great grandmother of Logan, Carolina, Charleen, Maya, Zoe, Brandon, Brianna, Bryant, Addison, Alex, Emett, Evan, Mason, and the late Riley. Dear Aunt of many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Visitation Friday November 15, 3 PM to 9 PM at Drake & Son Funeral Home 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 AM at St. John Berchmans Parish 2517 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave.,Chicago. Info. (773) 561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019