Eduardo Schoua died in Evanston, IL on February 21, 2020. His daughters, Carol and Wendy, were with him.
Mr. Schoua, 102, was born in Buenos Aires and brought up in England. He attended a public school in Cambridge. He returned to Argentina to do his military service. His five siblings preceded him in death.
Mr. Schoua and his wife, Ruth Haber Schoua came to the U.S. in 1964 from Buenos Aires. They loved Evanston. They travelled every year to Argentina, England or other parts of Europe.
Along with a great sense humour, Eduardo had a beautiful singing voice. He was in several local musicals, and in later years sang with The Choraleers at the Levi Centre. He was President of the Men's Club, and for eight years, a member of the City's Human Relations Board, ensuring equal housing opportunities for minorities. He had many friends, most of whom were avid readers as himself, and politically involved.
He retired from Scott Foresman Co., where he worked in the English Department. He loved English, American, and French literature. His command of the English language was impressive.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020