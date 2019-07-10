Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Rene Goupil Church
6340 S. New England Avenue
Chicago, IL
Edward A. Cechura, World War II Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Benbow). Loving father of Edward J. (Rosemary) Cechura, Maryann (the late John) Lukis, Judy (Glen) Falesch, Rosemary (Robert) Kufta and Renee Sheeran. Dear grandfather of John, Jason, Julie, Brandon, Robbie, Ryan, Samantha, Megan and Allison. Dearest great-grandfather of Zack, Cienna, Alex, Austin, Cole and Cora. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Josephine Cechura. Dear brother of the late Charles, Rose Bambas, Joseph and Anne Pekarek.

Visitation, Thursday, July 11, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, July 12, 2019, 9:00AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Rene Goupil Church, 6340 S. New England Avenue, Chicago, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
