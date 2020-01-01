|
Edward A. "Russ" Duda Jr., 65 of Bloomingdale. Beloved husband of Maureen nee Rowan. Loving father of Jill (Jason) Wurtz, Carly Duda and Eric (Courtney Wilson) Duda. Cherished grandfather of Charlie, Henry, Benjamin, Patrick and Emmet. Fond brother of Ellen (Larry) Rossi, Patricia (Jeff) Brenneman and James Duda. Favorite uncle, cousin and friend to many. Celebration of Life to be held at Empress Banquets, 200 E. Lake St., Addison on January 11, 2020 from 1 PM to 6 PM with a Memorial Service at 4 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined due to severe allergies. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020