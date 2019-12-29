Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Cletus Church
600 W. 55th St
LaGrange, IL
Edward A. Fitzpatrick Obituary
Edward A. Fitzpatrick, age 80, of LaGrange Park, IL; formerly of Western Springs, IL. Beloved husband of Diane (nee McBride) for 56 years; loving father of Elizabeth (Adam) Waldo of Hinsdale, IL; Edward (Nora) Fitzpatrick of Whitefish Bay, WI; and the late Alison Fitzpatrick of Western Springs, IL; dear grandfather of Margaret & Edward Fitzpatrick and Ann & John Waldo; fond brother of Patricia Sarazen of East Grenich, RI. Edward attended La Salle Academy in Providence, RI before graduating from the University of Rhode Island in 1963, then serving in the United States Army. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, Jan. 11 at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange, IL. Interment private. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside, IL. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
