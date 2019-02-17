|
Edward A. Heffernan, 85, CPD retired, 38 years of service 16th District. Beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Gitzinger. Loving father of Cynthia (John) Brennan and Edward Heffernan. Proud grandfather of Ryan (Brittani) Thompson, Colin, Megan, Kaitlyn (Danny) Head and Conor Brennan. Proud great grandfather of Oliver and Camryn Thompson. Dear brother of Therese (the late Jack) Tipperreiter, Patricia (the Late Jack) Ciesla, Kathleen (Gary) Boubek and the late Sally Ann (the late Dick) Kelly. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday February 23 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home , 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 9:30 AM until time of prayers 11:30 AM. To St. Juliana Church (Touhy and Oketo) where Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated. Entombment St Adalbert Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com, Peter T. Heneghan, director.
