Edward A. Hrycko, Sr., age 93, U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, and Retired Letter Carrier for the Village of Harwood Heights, IL, passed away on December 1, 2019 at his home. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Elaine, nee Ziemek; loving father of Edward A., Jr., Michael A., Kathryn A. and Mark S. Hrycko, Elizabeth S. (the late Robert) Blystone and Matthew S. Hrycko; cherished grandfather of Michael, Jamie, Michelle, Jennifer, Bobbie and Kaylee; great grandfather of 6; dear brother of the late Raymond and the late Charles (Mary) Hrycko; fond uncle of many. Edward was a member of The N.A.L.C. Union for over 56 years. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019