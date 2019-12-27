Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Edward A. Iverson Obituary
Edward A. Iverson. Age 84 of Park Ridge. CEO of Chucking Machine Products, Inc. in Franklin Park since 1957. Beloved husband of Sandie. Loving father of Cathy (Rob Lewis) Demma, the late Scott (Frankie) Bloecker, the late Tracy (Paul Gordon) Iverson, the late Randy Bloecker and Stacy (Tim) Merrigan. Devoted grandfather of Kristina, Evan, Katie, Lynn, Allyson, Amanda, Abigail, Eddie, Ross, Matt, Danny, and Sean. Great-grandfather of Althea, Frances, Jack, Annie, Holly, Emmett, Layla, McKayla, and Ellie. Dear brother of Jerry (Judy) and John Iverson. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his loving companion, Marco Polo. Visitation Sunday, Dec. 29, 9 a.m. until time of service, 1 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ or Mayo Clinic, https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc, are appreciated. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
