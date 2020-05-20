Edward A. Pitzmeyer
Edward A. Pitzmeyer, age 67, passed away on May 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family in Lowell, AR. Retired Chief Engineer, accomplished fisherman, beloved father and husband of 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Maria; Daughter, Elena (Andrew) Dennison; Son, Albert (Kathryn) Dennison; and Granddaughter, Adelina. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to www.memorialfhspringdale.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
