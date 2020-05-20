Edward A. Pitzmeyer, age 67, passed away on May 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family in Lowell, AR. Retired Chief Engineer, accomplished fisherman, beloved father and husband of 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Maria; Daughter, Elena (Andrew) Dennison; Son, Albert (Kathryn) Dennison; and Granddaughter, Adelina. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.