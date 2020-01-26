|
Edward A. Richert, age 88, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of 62 years to Elizabeth A. "Betty" (nee Neville); loving father of Edward (Julie) and James Richert; dearest gramps of Rebecca (Kyle) O'Connor, Margaret (Sean) Murphy, Kathleen (Chris) Murauski, Jennifer (Joseph) O'Hara, James and Brian Richert; cherished great-gramps of Elizabeth, Audrie, Emily and Charlotte; dear brother of the late George Richert, twin Therese Griffin and Mary Lou Reed. Edward was a Charter Parishioner of St. Alexander Parish in Palos Heights, long time choir member, and a member of the Financial Committee. He was also a 4th Degree member of the Cardinal Stritch Knights of Columbus, St. Theodore Guerin Council and Minister of Communion at Palos Community Hospital. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 A.M, from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Alexander Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers memorials to 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 or 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020