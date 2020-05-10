Edward A. Rund
1942 - 2020
Glenview – Edward A. Rund, 77, who was born on November 30, 1942 to Adolph and Ruth (nee Henderson) Rund passed away peacefully after a brief battle with bladder cancer on the morning of May 5th with his loving wife at his side. Ed enjoyed reading mysteries, loved to watch classic movies, and was an avid history buff. He enjoyed his many activities in the Masonic Fraternity, including being a Past Master of his Lodge. As a husband, father and grandfather he cherished time spent with his family most of all.

Ed graduated from Morgan Park Academy in Chicago and went on to Oberlin College in Ohio where he earned his Bachelor's degree in psychology. Having a strong work ethic and a love of learning, he continued his studies earning several degrees from various schools.

He began his career in Human Resources, having developed the MBA program at National Louis University which assigned individual instructors to groups of students already in the workforce, all conveniently located. An achievement that he was most proud of was setting up what was to become the number one business school in Poland.

After his retirement as dean at National Louis, he continued in this same realm as Illinois State Director of Masonic Education.

Ed is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 54 years, Ronalee (nee Ives), 2 children, Carrie (Paul) Goc, and Karl (Gretchen) Rund; and 4 grandchildren, Christopher Goc, Samantha Goc, Honora Rund and Paxton Rund who all will miss their Papa very much.

Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Morton Grove Community Church. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that friends consider making a donation in Ed's name to Illinois Masonic Charities or to the Morton Grove Community Church.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Morton Grove Community Church
May 7, 2020
I am very much saddened by the passing of Brother Ed Rund. I knew Ed as a dedicated volunteer for a number of fraternal groups. He was a kind, gentle and intelligent man who gave generously of his time and expertise in supporting masonic education at all levels. My sympathies to Ronnie and the family at this sad time.
Martin Starr
Friend
