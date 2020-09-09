Edward "Big Ed" Samuels, almost 94. Beloved husband of the late Lois Samuels nee Marks. Loving father of Sharon Samuels, Steve (Cathy) Samuels and Scott (Maddy) Samuels. Proud grandfather of Eric (Jessica), Melanie, Jaime (David), Ryan and Jensen. Dear brother of the late William (Susie) Samuels. Devoted uncle, cousin and dear friend of many. Eddie was a die-hard fan of the Cubs and the Bears, a lover of hot pastrami sandwiches, and above all else, a man whom family and friends could count on for anything. He was a true mensch and will be greatly missed by all. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com