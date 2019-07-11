|
Edward A. Stuparitz, age 91, of Oak Lawn, Illinois passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019. Edward was born January 7, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Louise and John Stuparitz.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary (nee Martin) Stuparitz. Children, Deborah McKendrick, Diane Brannagan, Doreen Murphy, John (Clara) Stuparitz. Grandchildren, Michael, Kelly, Christine, Daniel, Colleen, Ryan, Connor, Raffaele, Edward, Otto, and Tiziana and 11 great grandchildren. His dear sister Rose (the late Walter) Stec.
A visitation for Edward will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 South Central Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Funeral Service Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:45 AM funeral home chapel prayers to Saint Catherine of Alexandria Church, 4100 W. 107th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment chapel service at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, W. 87th Street & S. Hamlin Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL 60805.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelHillGardensSouth.com for the Stuparitz family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019