Edward A. Willens
Edward A. Willens. Age 84 of Tempe, AZ (formerly Niles, IL), passed away on July 28. Husband of the late Barbara (nee Lustig). Father of Wendy Schiek, Leslie Leazer (Greg), Michael Willens (Jacob) and Karyn Picchiotti (Bob). Grandfather of Stephanie Bartos (Will), Jessica and Donny Schiek, Sean Bolan, Sam, Frankie & Jack Picchiotti. Devoted son of the late Beatrice and Hyman Willens, cherished brother of Lenore Handmaker (late Burt) and late Marilyn (Bert) Brodsky.

Eddie graduated from Roosevelt High School and DePaul Law School. He was a longtime member of the Great Vest Side Club and lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
