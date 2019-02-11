Edward Allen Lieske, 84, resident of Naples, FL, and Powers Lake, WI, formerly of Chicago and Golf, IL, passed away after a lengthy illness on February 9, 2019. Ed was born in Chicago on October 17, 1934 to Frank and Frieda Lieske. He graduated from Steinmetz High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, and attended the University of Illinois where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in January of 1960. After graduation he married his college sweetheart, Carol Ann Luczak and they had three sons, Scott, Brant (Laura), and Todd (Sue). The family lived in Chicago until 1969, when they moved to the Village of Golf, where they lived for 36 years. In 1978 he co-founded Edwards Engineering in Elk Grove Village, where his sons continue the business today. When he wasn't working he found time to pursue his many passions, including flying small aircraft, collecting classic cars, and golfing at Bigfoot Country Club and Olde Cypress Country Club, where he will be missed by his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his three sons, his granddaughters Katherine and Margaret, his grandson Andrew, his brother Jack Lieske, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Private cremation will follow. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary