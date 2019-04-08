Edward Arvey, age 93; beloved husband for 69 years of the late Estelle; loving father of Beth (David) Inlander and Steven Arvey; devoted grandfather of Michael (Lani) Inlander, Amy (Jonathan) Lester, and Savitri and Jyoti Arvey; proud great grandfather of Max, James, and Nora; dear brother of Frances (the late Robert) Salpeter; son of the late Reuben and Gladys Arvey; brother-in-law of Sybil (Elliott) Goodman; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed grew up in Chicago and was a graduate of Gregory Grammar School, Austin High School, and Northwestern University. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was the President of the multi-generational Crown Office Products. He and Estelle were 60 year residents of Highland Park, and he was a "regular" at the Country Kitchen. He served on the Board of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, (formerly NARSAD). Memorial service Tuesday 4pm at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 800-829-8289, or donate.bbrfoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary