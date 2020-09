Edward Baum, beloved husband of Rochelle, nee Kosofsky for nearly 63 wonderful years; cherished father of Marci (Keith) Shapiro, Layne (John) O'Connor and Stacey (Lorin) Sandler; loving grandfather of Jacob (Jenna) Shapiro, Michael (Carah) Shapiro, Jordan Shapiro, Scott O'Connor, Abby O'Connor, Adam Sandler, Zachary Sandler and Molly Sandler; dearest brother of Roslyn (the late Stanley) and M. Jeffrey (Judie) Baum and brother-in-law of the late Irwin (Lorraine) Kosofsky and Francene (the late Leonard) Brief; devoted son of the late Morris and Sadie Baum. Service and shiva private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jewish United Fund ( juf.org ). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com