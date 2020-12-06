1/
Edward Byrne Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Tom" Byrne, Jr. Beloved husband of Cindy; Loving father of Amanda (Jordan), and Colin (Agnes); Fond brother of Shannon, Danny (Hope), and Brendan (Karen); Dear son of Lorene and the late Edward Sr.; Uncle to Jessie (Brian), Cara (Erik), Rory, and the late Ryan; Loving "dog dad" to Brandi, and "dog grandpa" to Frankie and Ruby; Dear friend to many. Tom loved life and most importantly, he lived life. Before retirement, he was a proud rigger for Local 136 for over 40 years. He loved rock and roll, and he never turned down the opportunity to support his favorite local bands with his wife and friends. He was deemed the "selfie king" by many - his phone was always in his hand ready to capture every moment. An avid camper, Tom spent much of his retirement in Michigan, camping in his RV with his wife Cindy whom he deeply adored. He was larger than life and will be sorely missed by those who knew him. May his smile, laughter and sense of humor remain in our memories forever. Visitation Tuesday, December 8 from 3:00-8:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. In lieu of flowers donations to The American Cancer Society would be appreciated. In light of the recent government mandated restrictions all are welcome to come, however, we ask that you keep your visit brief. Face masks are required along with social distancing. For funeral info 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Service
07:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved