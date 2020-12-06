Edward "Tom" Byrne, Jr. Beloved husband of Cindy; Loving father of Amanda (Jordan), and Colin (Agnes); Fond brother of Shannon, Danny (Hope), and Brendan (Karen); Dear son of Lorene and the late Edward Sr.; Uncle to Jessie (Brian), Cara (Erik), Rory, and the late Ryan; Loving "dog dad" to Brandi, and "dog grandpa" to Frankie and Ruby; Dear friend to many. Tom loved life and most importantly, he lived life. Before retirement, he was a proud rigger for Local 136 for over 40 years. He loved rock and roll, and he never turned down the opportunity to support his favorite local bands with his wife and friends. He was deemed the "selfie king" by many - his phone was always in his hand ready to capture every moment. An avid camper, Tom spent much of his retirement in Michigan, camping in his RV with his wife Cindy whom he deeply adored. He was larger than life and will be sorely missed by those who knew him. May his smile, laughter and sense of humor remain in our memories forever. Visitation Tuesday, December 8 from 3:00-8:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. In lieu of flowers donations to The American Cancer Society
would be appreciated. In light of the recent government mandated restrictions all are welcome to come, however, we ask that you keep your visit brief. Face masks are required along with social distancing. For funeral info 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com