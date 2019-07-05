Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Edward C. Goddard Obituary
Edward Craig Goddard, 80, of Chicago, beloved husband for 58 years of Nancy (nee Soles); loving father of Laurie (Casey) Koniarski, Jeffrey (Michelle) Goddard, and Michael (Dan Santiago) Goddard; cherished grandfather to Amber, Joshua (Mikayla), Cameron, Madison, and Summer; loving great-grandfather to Lucas. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Craig and Helen Goddard (nee Thuis), and his sister Ruth (Jim) Robinson. Visitation 4 to 9 pm Sunday, July 7th at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago. Service will be held at the funeral home at 11 am, Monday, July 8th. Private Interment at Memory Gardens. For more information go to www.smithcorcoran.com or 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 5 to July 7, 2019
