Edward C. Gross, 90, formerly of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Alice, nee Wysocki; loving father of Dr. Gary (Sabrina), Dr. Mark (Christine), Scott (Kim), and Greg; dear grandfather of Dr. Steve (Amy), Dr. Kristin (Mike) Vercillo, Jacklyn, Michael, Evan, Joseph, Alayna, Genna Schaafsma, and Jake Schaafsma; cherished great grandfather of Briana, Kaelyn, and Lia Vercillo. Family and friends will meet at the chapel of Maryhill Cemetery 8600 Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL 60714 for a committal service on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019