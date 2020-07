Edward C Hurley III, Age 66 of Chicago IL; Cherished son of the late Edward and Mary Therese (nee Toomey) Hurley; Dear Brother of Mary Pat; Loving Uncle of Sydney Anne; Beloved partner of Kelley Killian; Cousin and Friend to many. Ed served as the Chairman of the Illinois Commerce Commission and was a Partner of Quarles & Brady, Foley Lardner, and Chico & Nunes Law Firms. Ed will be entombed at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum with his Loving Parents.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store