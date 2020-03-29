|
Edward C. Kadlec, age 90, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan, nee Devereux, were married for 61 years. Devoted father to Mary, Ed (Penny), Robert, Susan, Amy (George), Michael (Betsy). Cherished grandfather to Brian, Amanda (Mark), Dan (Jessica), Adam, Matthew, Hannah, Nathan, Will, Andrew, George and Joshua. Loving great grandfather to Drew. After Ed's service in the US Air Force he started working for CL Doucette (a fire sprinkler contracting company) in 1956. He started out on a drafting board as a design engineer then moving into sales and eventually purchasing the company. Ed was President of CL Doucette from 1963 to 2003 and spent his entire career in the fire sprinkler industry. He was a member of the National Fire Sprinkler Association and past President of the Illinois Fire Prevention Association. CL Doucette is still located in Chicago and is currently run by his sons Ed & Mike Kadlec. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary of the Woods Church in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Camp I am Me" through the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance 426 W Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 http://www.ifsa.org/ For more information please visit Edward's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020