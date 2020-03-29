Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kadlec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Kadlec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. Kadlec Obituary
Edward C. Kadlec, age 90, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan, nee Devereux, were married for 61 years. Devoted father to Mary, Ed (Penny), Robert, Susan, Amy (George), Michael (Betsy). Cherished grandfather to Brian, Amanda (Mark), Dan (Jessica), Adam, Matthew, Hannah, Nathan, Will, Andrew, George and Joshua. Loving great grandfather to Drew. After Ed's service in the US Air Force he started working for CL Doucette (a fire sprinkler contracting company) in 1956. He started out on a drafting board as a design engineer then moving into sales and eventually purchasing the company. Ed was President of CL Doucette from 1963 to 2003 and spent his entire career in the fire sprinkler industry. He was a member of the National Fire Sprinkler Association and past President of the Illinois Fire Prevention Association. CL Doucette is still located in Chicago and is currently run by his sons Ed & Mike Kadlec. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary of the Woods Church in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Camp I am Me" through the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance 426 W Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 http://www.ifsa.org/ For more information please visit Edward's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now