Ed Kirk, beloved husband to Noel Kirk nee Rentka, quietly passed away from this earth on Saturday September 28, shortly after his 55th birthday and following recent health complications. Ed was the youngest of 8 siblings. Loving brother to Chester (Patricia) Kirk, the late Art (Halina) Kirk, Janet (Gregory) Biedron, Bernard (Donna) Kirk, Patricia Reyes, Maria (Scott) Lakner, Douglas (Janet) Kirk. Brother in-law of Marianne (Steve) Swon, Vera Seibert, Susan (Steve) Rutas, Edward (Marybeth) Rentka, Karen and Don Suich and the late Steve (Shelley) Rentka. Son of the late Chester J. and Lorraine Kirk, son-in-law of Stefan and Ria Rentka, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mass and funeral services will be held privately with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, Il 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
